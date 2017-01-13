Taking a closer look at the bad blood? Ryan Murphy spoke to Us Weekly at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Thursday, January 12, where he weighed in on whether his new FX show Feud would ever offer its take on Taylor Swift and frenemy Katy Perry.

Murphy attended the event to participate in a panel for Feud, which tells the story of Hollywood legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford butting heads during the making of their 1962 camp classic What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? The series, which premieres Sunday, March 5, stars Susan Sarandon as Davis, Jessica Lange as Crawford and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland.



Lester Cohen/WireImage

After the panel, Murphy tells Us that, although Feud has yet to earn a second-season pickup, he has started thinking about which other famous dustups could be potential fodder for the show.



"I think if we're going to do feuds, we cant just do Hollywood stories," Murphy says. "I think we could back to the 16th century."



Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I think the scope of the show can go back in history and doesn't have to be modern," he continues. "I would never do another Hollywood woman vs. woman story."

The prolific TV producer joked about wanting to see Meryl Streep play herself in a season focusing on Donald Trump. And he also burst the bubble of the many people who had posted to social media when the series was announced to push for a season devoted to Swift, 27, who has famously butted heads with Perry, 32, and is rumored to have penned the tune "Bad Blood" about the "Firework" singer. (Swift insinuated in a September 2014 Rolling Stone interview that Perry stole some of the "Wildest Dreams" performer's backup dancers.)



"People really want Taylor Swift," the Nip/Tuck creator, 51, says. "I get a lot of requests to please do Taylor and Katy — but I'm not doing that."



Feud premieres on FX Sunday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET.

