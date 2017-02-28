Oops! Savannah Guthrie accidentally referred to her husband, Mike Feldman, as Matt (yes, as in Lauer) during the Tuesday, February 28, episode of the Today show.

Guthrie, 45 — who made her return to the morning program on Monday, February 27, following a maternity leave for her 2-month-old son, Charles — was telling a story about breastfeeding her newborn while discussing the effects of having children on women’s sleep compared to men’s sleep. Seconds in, she said Lauer’s first name when she really meant to mention her PR consultant hubby, 48. Not surprisingly, the gaffe made cohosts Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones crack up.

"Breaking news! Anything you want to talk about?" Jones teased, to which Guthrie responded, “Where is my Freud textbook? That’s not the first time that’s happened.”

The camera then cut to Lauer, 59, who was reporting live from Washington, D.C. “That’s our secret,” he joked as a blushing Guthrie planted her palm against her forehead. "This is what happens when you leave," she said. "It all falls apart."

In a later segment, Guthrie — who also shares daughter Vale, 2, with Feldman — poked fun at herself by introducing Lauer as “Mike.”

"Matt at work, Mike at home. I'm not paying for college for Vale and Charlie, all right?" Lauer quipped. Guthrie shot back in jest, “Take one look at those kids. We all know who the daddy is, OK?”

