Ouch. Dax Shepard revealed that Seth Meyers bumped him off Late Night for a bigger star — his wife, Kristen Bell! Watch the actor, 42, tell the awkward story in the video above.

When the CHIPS star made a Tuesday, March 21, appearance on Meyers’ late-night show, he jokingly put the Saturday Night Live alum, 43, on blast for making him rebook his interview for Bell, 36.

"I was supposed to be on Wednesday and then I got a call from my publicist, who said, 'They got a bigger guest, so you got bumped to Tuesday. Can you now fly out?' In my mind, I'm like, 'I get it, man. Tom Cruise is selling something,'" Shepard said. "So, I get home that night and Kristen goes, 'I'm doing Seth on Wednesday. What day are you doing it?' My wife bumped me."

Meyers told the actor that he believes this is the first time “in the history of showbiz” that a guest of his was “wife-bumped.” The guys then pondered “who bumps who” when superstar couples like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — who called it quits last year — mistakenly book talk show appearances on the same day.

“I assume Brad...I don't know," Shepard said. "I don't keep track of the star meters. They change so much!"

On Wednesday morning, the Punk’d alum — who wrote and directed CHIPS, a film revival of the iconic ‘70s TV show — took a more serious tone when chatting about his decade-long romance with Bell. During an interview with Good Morning America, Shepard said that therapy was the “secret” to the success of their nearly four-year marriage.

“We went to therapy early on to learn what our pattern of arguing was and where we needed to stop that,” Shepard explained. “It’s great too, because you go to the therapist and he listens to you talk for about 30 seconds and then he’s like, ‘I got it.’”



He added: “Most people wait until the thing is exploding before they see a professional. I thought maybe an ounce of prevention this go-around would be advisable.”

