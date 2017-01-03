Two husbands are better than one? Eight people experience intense emotions as they prepare to meet their experimental spouses on Seven Year Switch's Tuesday, January 3, season 2 premiere, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The FYI relationship series centers on four married couples near their breaking points, with each member of the pairs choosing to live with a stranger for two weeks in a "marriage" of sorts. Two relationship experts help the pairs determine whether their actual spouses are worth going back to.



In the sneak peek, Kelsey, who is married to James, admits to the camera just before meeting her new guy that the buildup is tough to handle. "I am about to be at the house — I'm freaking out. I might throw up," she says. "The anticipation is killing me, and I just want to meet him, and I hope he's cool! Hope he's a normal guy. … And I am ready to go. Here goes!"



Karolina Wojtasik

Later, she admits to doubts about participating in the project: "I am feeling so nervous. I have so many emotions running through my head. I feel very overwhelmed and want to meet this man that I do not know."



The show's season 1 finale that aired in August 2015 showed Atlanta-based couple Leah and Neal Carney opting to divorce after eight years of marriage, as Neal had trouble moving past Leah's previous infidelity.



Watch the tense clip above to see how the other season 2 participants feel just before meeting their new partners. Seven Year Switch, produced by Kinetic Content, airs on FYI Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

