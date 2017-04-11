Stronger than ever! Simone Biles was in tears as she discussed her adoption during Dancing With the Stars' Most Memorable Year week on Monday, April 10.

"My most memorable year is the year 2000, when I was adopted," the Olympic gymnast, 20, told viewers. "Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail. I never had Mom to run to. I do remember always being hungry and afraid."

Biles was placed in foster care at the age of 3. "Whenever we had visits with my grandpa, I was so excited. That was the person I always wanted to see walk in," she told pro partner Sasha Farber before breaking down in tears.

The five-time Olympic medalist's grandparents, Ron and Nellie Biles, decided to adopt her from foster care when she was 6 years old. "I remember them saying, 'OK, well, you know how you called us grandma and grandpa? You can call us mom and dad now, if you want to,'" she recalled to Farber, 33.

"My parents saved me. They've set huge examples of how to treat other people and they've been there to support me since day one," Biles continued. "There's nothing I could say to them to thank them enough. Even though there's no right words, maybe dance will say it for me."

At the beginning of the athlete's dance, she could be seen holding back tears. However, she managed to power through an incredible Viennese Waltz with her partner to Chris Tomlin's song "Good Good Father." When the duo finished their routine, Biles ran over to her grandparents in the audience and shared a tearful embrace with them. She earned a score of 36 out of 40 from the judges.

