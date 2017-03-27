The Novogratz family.

Group project! Cortney and Robert Novogratz, the husband-and-wife design team and hosts of Home by Novogratz, put their family at the center of everything they do. When they began brainstorming products for their new collaboration with e-commerce site Evine, they not only consulted each other, but their children: Wolfgang, 19; Bellamy and Tullulah, 18; Breaker, 16; Holleder and Five, 11; and Major, 8.



“Anything we create or wan't, we run by our kids,” Cortney tells Us Weekly. “Our best work is when we create products and ask ourselves, 'Would we use this in our own home?'" That question led to a collection of 14 retro-inspired products that will debut on Evine April 11. Below, the Los Angeles–based designer gives Us an exclusive preview of the line and talks about the inspiration behind it.



Futon ($399)

When you host as many frequent visitors as the Novogratz family do, extra entertaining and sleeping space is key. Also important: durability. “My boys wrestle and sleep on it,” says Cortney. “You can jump up and down on it, and it’s a linen-based fabric that you can easily wipe down, as far as stains go.”

Storage Ottoman ($175)

Bonus storage space also comes in handy, whether you’re a family of nine living in a house or a new grad living in your tiny first apartment, points out Cortney, who is particularly fond of this piece. “It doesn’t dominate any space, and it’s versatile,” she says. “You can use the tray on top, or you can flip it over and use the softer cushion part.”

Wall Art (set of seven, $55)

The Novogratzs combined the seven virtues they’ve tried to instill in their family with retro imagery to create these throwback prints.

Doormats (set of four, $149)

“We love the idea of people getting a treat every few months,” says Cortney of the seasonal pieces, adding that they’re “straightforward” items that “brighten everyone’s day.” The twine material also means they’re long-lasting.

You can snag all of the products the morning of April 11 when www.evine.com/novogratz goes live.

