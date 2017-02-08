Expecting better for herself. Jaclyn realizes that her marriage might be beyond repair in Seven Year Switch's Tuesday, February 7, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The FYI unscripted series' preview clip shows Jaclyn meeting with relationship expert Charles J. Orlando and explaining that her husband, Dustin, has not recently been acting like the man she fell in love with.



"My husband is supposed to be my best friend and the person that loves me the most in the world, but I feel like if I saw him today, I wouldn't even want to touch him because he's talking so much bad stuff about me, and I don't understand why," she tells Orlando.



When the counselor asks if she has seen this behavior from Dustin previously, Jaclyn replies, "It's never happened. He is saying he doesn't love me, and he keeps saying, 'If she doesn't do this, then I'm going to divorce her.'"

"Maybe I don't have a sense of self-worth anyways," she tells the camera. "I've never even thought to know what my own self-worth was. So now that Charles has brought it up, it's kind of something I need to figure out how to obtain. Because I feel like I'm not being loved right now, and that's not how I want to feel in my relationship with Dustin."



Watch the clip above. Seven Year Switch, produced by Kinetic Content, airs on FYI Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



