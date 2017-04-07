From records to real estate! Back in January, Taylor Swift petitioned the City of Beverly Hills to designate her home (the Samuel Goldwyn Estate) as a historic landmark. On Tuesday, April 4 the pop superstar got her wish when the five-person city council unanimously approved her request.

The four-bedroom spread — purchased by the "Blank Space" singer in 2015 for $25 million — was built in 1934 by acclaimed film mogul Samuel Goldwyn (who co-founded Goldwyn Pictures, the studio that became MGM in 1924, and was the grandfather of Scandal's Tony Goldwyn) and designed by architect Douglas Honnold. Already in good shape when the Grammy winner moved in, the 11,000-square-foot mansion is tricked out with a library and screening room, as well as a tennis court, a swimming pool, a curved patio and landscaped terraces.

Architect Monique Schenk, who is working on the home and was present at the meeting, gave the council a preview of the restoration plans: "We’ve preserved and maintained a lot of the elements and those that were deteriorating, we’ve replicated," she explained, noting that they're aiming to complete the project within the year.

