The countdown begins! Taylor Swift nearly broke the internet on Wednesday, August 23, when she announced her sixth studio album, Reputation.



After clearing out her social media accounts and teasing fans with videos of snakes, the 27-year-old superstar revealed that the record is dropping on November 10 and the first single will be released on Thursday, August 24.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The cover art is what really grabbed everyone’s attention, though. In the black-and-white cover, the pop superstar wears a loose-fitting sweatshirt and choker and gazes into the camera. One side of Swift's face is superimposed with newspaper clippings and headlines about herself. Her hair has a slicked-back wet look and she rocks a dark lip.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week that fans can expect a totally new look and sound from the “Shake It Off” songstress. “The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again,” a source told Us. “Taylor is overhauling her image."

Some fans were obsessed with her mature, evolved look. “Taylor Swift is in control of her own #Reputation – she is taking back the narrative because not everything is black and white. Here for it,” one tweeter wrote.

Others pointed out that the font looks similar to the lettering on Kanye West’s Yeezy merchandise. “Did Taylor try and shade Kanye with a FONT?!” one tweeter asked, referencing the superstar’s feud with the rapper.

Did Taylor try and shade Kanye with a FONT?! pic.twitter.com/8PKLVjQ5A3 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 23, 2017

See more memes and reactions below:

Taylor Swift: "I'm dropping my new single tomorrow at midnight."

Me even though I haven't listened to the song: pic.twitter.com/OE6O2KssCW — Cisco (@TSwiftCisco) August 23, 2017

Why does Taylor's new album imagery look like a Forever 21 sale rack graphic tee? pic.twitter.com/QxD2RCiWJA — Hannah Orenstein (@hannahorens) August 23, 2017

so taylor swift's album cover is trying to say that she distrusts the media? great message in 2017. — deaux (@dstfelix) August 23, 2017

taylor swift's album cover looks like ur ex bf's first tattoo — crissy (@crissymilazzo) August 23, 2017

Designer: What are you thinking for the album cover

Taylor Swift: FAKE NEWS!

Designer: Say no more fam. pic.twitter.com/Mi3cyWJ7Ll — Michael Carney (@carneymichael) August 23, 2017

Taylor Swift's album cover is eerily reminiscent to Kanye's The Life of Pablo. But y'all have fun lol 🐍 pic.twitter.com/i2s5BgUJJW — India Hill (@booksandbighair) August 23, 2017

Wait...is Taylor Swift in a feud with the New York Times? — Jeff Heimbrock (@jheimbrock) August 23, 2017

Thanks to every hater who called Taylor Swift a snake last year for inspiring her with new successful dark era. #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/Pj0aN9ZQ9h — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) August 22, 2017

Haters: Taylor Swift is a snake



Taylor: *Embraces it*



Hater: pic.twitter.com/ToX7gdGgOp — Dayton / 5 🐍 (@hesotall_) August 21, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.