Taylor Swift Releases ‘Reputation’ Cover: See the Best Reactions, Memes

By Megan French

The countdown begins! Taylor Swift nearly broke the internet on Wednesday, August 23, when she announced her sixth studio album, Reputation

After clearing out her social media accounts and teasing fans with videos of snakes, the 27-year-old superstar revealed that the record is dropping on November 10 and the first single will be released on Thursday, August 24.

The cover art is what really grabbed everyone’s attention, though. In the black-and-white cover, the pop superstar wears a loose-fitting sweatshirt and choker and gazes into the camera. One side of Swift's face is superimposed with newspaper clippings and headlines about herself. Her hair has a slicked-back wet look and she rocks a dark lip.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week that fans can expect a totally new look and sound from the “Shake It Off” songstress. “The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again,” a source told Us. “Taylor is overhauling her image."

Some fans were obsessed with her mature, evolved look. “Taylor Swift is in control of her own #Reputation – she is taking back the narrative because not everything is black and white. Here for it,” one tweeter wrote.

Others pointed out that the font looks similar to the lettering on Kanye West’s Yeezy merchandise. “Did Taylor try and shade Kanye with a FONT?!” one tweeter asked, referencing the superstar’s feud with the rapper.

See more memes and reactions below:

