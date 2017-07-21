Is Briana DeJesus giving her baby up for adoption? In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2, the reality personality breaks up with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Luis, after she finds out he’s cheated on her.

“You had sex with someone else,” DeJesus tells Luis in the emotional clip.

“I definitely f--ked up. I was stupid. It was childish. I can’t go back. If I could, I would. I want us to be together and to go on with the plans we’ve had,” Luis tells her.

“Those plans we had went to s--t,” DeJesus tells her now ex. “I can’t be with you … I know what I want and this is not it … I don’t want to feel obligated to be with you because of this baby … I don’t want to be with you … that means we have to coparent and I don’t want to do that,” DeJesus firmly tells him before asking, “How do you feel about adoption?”

DeJesus welcomed her second child, a daughter named Stella Star, on July 2. The former Teen Mom 3 star, who joined Teem Mom 2 this season, is also the mom of daughter Nova, 5, who she welcomed during the fourth season of 16 and Pregnant. Nova’s father is DeJesus’ ex Devoin Austin.

The reality personality previously told Us that she was trying to work on things with Luis, whom she kept mum about until season 8 premiered.

“He’s still around and we’re figuring it out,” she told Us earlier this month.

Watch the emotional clip above and catch Teen Mom 2 on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

