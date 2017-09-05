The bus is once again doing its stuff! Netflix released the trailer for its Magic School Bus revival series, The Magic School Bus Rides Again, which will premiere on Friday, September 29.

In the trailer, Ms. Frizzle (Lily Tomlin, who voiced the character in the original series as well) hands off the keys to the magic bus to her younger sister, the new Ms. Frizzle (Kate McKinnon), who takes over her class. Shortly after, a montage of clips from the new series plays, set to the show’s updated theme song, which is voiced by Lin Manuel Miranda.



The preview shows the Walkerville School group going through a series of adventures reminiscent of the original 1990s series, such as traveling through space and the human body. The new series will have the same educational outings that fans of the beloved show are familiar with. However, it will also take on a modern twist as the crew heads into more timely adventures such as going across the internet.

Miranda tweeted his excitement on Tuesday, September 5, about singing the track for the show. "Hey Lin Magic School Bus is coming back do you want to sing th-YEEEEEEEEEEEEEES,” he wrote. "Also I recorded this in the same studio in London where they record Peppa Pig so."

Watch the fun-filled trailer for the animated series above.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again premieres on Netflix on September 29.

