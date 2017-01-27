Pour one out for Jorge the Bartender.

Bachelor in Paradise’s unsung hero and unofficial therapist, Jorge Moreno, won’t be returning for season 4, alum Ashley Iaconetti tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Jorge’s not coming back as the bartender in Paradise because Jorge is doing his own thing,” Iaconetti, who competed on two seasons of the ABC spinoff series, reveals. “He has his own tour company … so he’s building his own company and he won’t be here this year.”



During his tenure in Mexico, the bartender witnessed Clare Crawley’s conversation with a raccoon, Chad Johnson’s blackout rage and Iaconetti’s trail of tears. And he’s always had everyone’s back.



“You know, I had a rule that I told the contestants: Any time you feel like you want to do a shot and nobody else wants to do a shot with you, I will never say no,” Moreno said in a September 2016 interview with Eater.com. “Oh, Lace Morris, I never let her down, I always said, ‘Let’s do it!’ Sometimes it was the other way and I was like, ‘Lace, I want a shot,’ and she was like, ‘I already had two today,’ and I’d say, ‘You know what, let’s have a shot!’ She is my favorite in that department, as drinking buddies.”



Another standout: Carly Waddell, who appeared on seasons 2 and 3, where she met fiancé Evan Bass. “I love that girl,” added Moreno. “We spoke so much. I know they show you certain things, the juicy stuff, but Carly was the person that was every day, not necessarily having a drink, but we would always find a moment to talk.”

So who will replace Paradise’s breakout star? Perhaps Bachelor’s villain Corinne Olympios will volunteer her unwavering nanny, Raquel. Adds Iaconetti, “I feel like they need another sidekick character. And that will be Nanny Raquel!”



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. ABC has not yet announced a premiere date for Paradise season 4.

