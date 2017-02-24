Time to whoop it up again! Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd are both returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 12, a source close to production confirms to Us Weekly. This will be Dodd's second season, while Gunvalson is the lone remaining member of the Bravo unscripted series' original cast and has appeared on all 11 previous seasons.



The two ladies were both at the center of some serious season 11 drama, including friction with longtime cast member Tamra Judge. Us previously reported that OG Housewife Gunvalson, 54, and Dodd, 43, were hoping to get Judge ousted from the show, although their efforts were for naught, as sources confirmed to Us in January that Judge will be part of the season 12 fray as well. (The other season 11 Housewives were Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador and Meghan King Edmonds.)

Joe Scarnici/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The new season's roster is continuing to take shape. Us exclusively revealed from sources last month that alum Lydia McLaughlin will return as a full-time cast member for the first time since season 8, Beador will be back for her fourth season and Judge will return for her 10th. Us also exclusively revealed from sources that Edmonds will not return after two seasons on the cast.

Dubrow announced in January that she will not appear on season 12. "These past five years have been an incredible journey, and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture," Dubrow said in a statement.

Bravo has not yet announced a season 12 pickup or premiere date.

