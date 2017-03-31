"He was a talk show host and she was a mannequin who turned his world upside-down." This was how Victoria Beckham and James Corden paid tribute to the 1987 film Mannequin in a "Carpool Karaoke" segment on Thursday, March 30.

In a twist on The Late Late Show's popular segment that has seen stars including Adele and Madonna join the British host in a car, this segment stole the storyline from the cult hit '80s film starring Andrew McCarthy as an artist who creates a mannequin (Kim Cattrall) that comes to life.

"You're the only one who can see me like this," a suddenly animated Beckham told Corden at the start of the sketch.

"The world couldn’t understand their love," a voiceover lamented as Corden was pictured with an inanimate department store figure.

"James, she's a dummy," one of his staffers said after walking in on them.

"Do not speak to her that way," the talk-show host retorted. "She taught me how to love."

"But their love wasn't meant for this world," the voiceover continued.

When Beckham tells Corden that she wants to be with her own kind, he makes a run for it with her tucked under his arm, and that's where the carpool karaoke begins.

The pair sing the Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life" — puzzling a fellow driver who sees Corden singing to a dummy — before they arrive at a Target store, where the fashion designer is launching a new collection (nice tie-in!).

He then installs Posh in the store window, where she can be among her mannequin sisters.

Beckham, 42, teased the appearance with a Snapchat video on Wednesday, March 29, and posted an Instagram video on Thursday that showed her dancing with Corden, 38, in a scene from the segment.

Spice Girls fans were no doubt hoping for more than one song classic Spice Girls song. Next time can we suggest Ginger, Baby, Sporty and Scary join Posh for a Carpool Karaoke take on 1985's girls Just Want to Have Fun?

