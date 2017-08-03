He may not have found love in Bachelor Nation, but there’s still hope! Vinny Ventiera opens up about his past relationships — and his ex Izzy Goodkind — in the Friday, August 4, premiere of Million Dollar Matchmaker.



“So tell me about Izzy. She kind of broke your heart in Bachelor in Paradise, right?” Patti Stanger asks Ventiera, 29, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

“Yes,” the reality star, who is giving love another go on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, replies. “We solidified our relationship. She said, ‘Yeah, let’s not date anybody else that comes in here.’”

Goodkind, 26, however, is not the first woman to let Ventiera down.

“My real first heartbreak was the girl that I moved in with,” the Florida native explains of his former flame who he moved in with after “a couple months” of dating.

Stanger, 56, then calls the Bachelorette alum out on his fatal flaw: “The rumor is that you fall in love quick,” to which he responds, “Yeah, I’m a lover.”

The WE tv host then suggested that Ventiera ask his potential suitors the three following questions to determine if they’re worthy of his love: “Are you close with your family? Do you cook? Where are you going?”

“I feel like I don’t want to come right out and ask these girls,” the DJ responds, hesitant to follow through with Stanger’s request, but she isn’t taking “no” for an answer.

“You have to. You have to get under the hood of the car, because I’m not letting you get a girl unless you tell me what you know about her in those categories, so those are my rules,” she says. “I mean, I could send you back to The Bachelor. That’s what you do there.”

Watch the clip above to see how Ventiera responds!

Million Dollar Matchmaker premieres on WE tv Friday, August 4, at 10 p.m. ET.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

