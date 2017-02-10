This is ... adorable! Dancing With the Stars pro Derek Hough directed and stars in the romantic video for Michael Bublé's latest single, "I Believe In You."

The heartwarming clip, which evokes the smash NBC show This Is Us, features Hough showing off his trademark dance moves while scenes flash by illustrating the various stages of the life of a couple. According to a press release from Bublé's record label, Warner Bros., the storyline was inspired not only by Bublé's lyrics but by the relationship of Hough's grandparents, who danced every day of their lives.

Venturelli/WireImage

Hough stepped in for Bublé in the clip because the Grammy-winning Canadian crooner, 41, is on hiatus from his music career to care for his 3-year-old son Noah, who is being treated for cancer. The father of two (he also has 12-month-old son Elias with model wife Luisana Lopilato, 29) announced in a November 3 Facebook post that Noah was receiving treatment in the U.S. "We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children," he wrote.



Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

On February 3, Bublé released a new statement to Us Weekly saying that Noah was "progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future of our little boy."



Of directing the video, Hough commented on his Facebook page: "It's been a pleasure to work on this project — a positive story about everlasting love. Sending all that energy to Michael and his wonderful family #believeinyou."

The track is the second single from Buble's 10th studio album, Nobody But Me, which debuted last October at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Check out the touching clip above!










