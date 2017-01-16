Ed Sheeran and Emma Bunton Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Stop right now! Ed Sheeran sang a Spice Girls classic with Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton during a Saturday, January 14, appearance on the former girl group member’s “Heart Breakfast” radio show.



Bunton, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a short clip of her impromptu performance with her 25-year-old fellow Brit, which she called “a perfect duet!” As seen in the video above, the “Shape of You” crooner and the Spice World star broke out into the band’s 1998 track “Goodbye.”



“Goodbye my friend,” Sheeran belted out with a huge smile on his face as Bunton chimed in with the second line of the song’s chorus, “I know you're gone, you said you're gone / But I can still feel you here.”



After finishing the refrain, Bunton could not help herself from letting out a celebratory yell. “Ow! Yes! Look at that!” she shouted, to which Sheeran responded, “I could be Ginger Spice!”



As fans are well aware, “Goodbye” was the first single the Spice Girls released following Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell’s sudden departure from the group in late 1998. Though Halliwell, 44, has since patched things up with her former bandmates — and celebrated the Spice Girls’ 20th anniversary with Bunton and Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown back in July — Baby Spice seemed more than ready to hire red-haired Sheeran as her replacement.



“You could so be Ginger Spice,” Bunton told her guest.

“If you get me the Union Jack dress, I’ll try and squeeze in it,” Sheeran joked, referencing Halliwell’s iconic look from the 1997 Brit Awards.

“OK, we’ll get you in that and some Buffalo boots maybe,” Bunton quipped, recalling the platform boots she and her Spice sisters used to love strutting their stuff in.



Watch Bunton and Sheeran sing “Goodbye” in the video above.



