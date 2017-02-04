We can't help but act a fool #welovebeyonce filmed and directed by @therealdebbieallen @camillaluddington @hairtheshaway #greysanatomy A video posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

The Grey’s ladies came to slay all day! Ellen Pompeo and Camilla Luddington, who play Meredith and Jo respectively on Grey’s Anatomy, spoofed Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement on Friday, February 3. “You are pregnant at the same time as Beyoncé,” Pompeo, 47, who is currently gearing up to direct an episode of the ABC drama, says to a nervous-looking Luddington, 33, in the clip. “When is that ever going to happen again?” Luddington, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Matthew Alan, quipped: “Don’t you think you’re taking this directing thing a little bit too far?”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In the hilarious video, Luddington is wearing a bra and underwear set almost identical to the one the “Formation” singer, 35, recently wore to announce that she is pregnant with twins. The actress also used a dramatic floral backdrop to emulate the one that Beyoncé posed in front of in her photo.



The singer’s picture, shot by photographer Awol Erizku, quickly became the most liked Instagram photo ever, dethroning a 2016 shot posted by Selena Gomez. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé, who is mom of Blue Ivy, 5, wrote alongside the now-viral photo February 1. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”



Luddington had more to share on Friday than just a well-crafted spoof. The U.K. native posted a photo earlier in the day to announce that she is expecting a girl. "I want her to grow up knowing how strong women are 💪,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding an adorable onesie that read: Tomb Raider in Training. "To be a little warrior who is not afraid to use her voice and stand up for what she believes is right. To navigate through life with courage and kindness, and to be one of the girls who says 'you CAN sit with us..'"



