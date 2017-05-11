Apply your Kylighter, fasten your wigs and take a seat, Kylie Jenner fans — because E! released the first trailer for the beauty mogul’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Life of Kylie, on Thursday, May 11. Check out the exciting clip above!

In the 30-second teaser, Jenner, 19 — who made her television debut on KUWTK in 2007 at the age of 9 — opens up about the downside of fame. “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you,” the reality star says in a voice-over as throwback moments from her adolescence appear onscreen. “But they don’t.”

As scenes from her life as one of the most famous teens on the planet flash by — Photo shoots! Private jets! Business meetings! — Jenner explains that there’s a part of her that viewers don’t know about.

“Nobody has a perfect life,” she says. “Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy. There’s an image that I have to keep up with. Then there’s me: Kylie.”

As previously reported, Life of Kylie was announced on April 10. “Kylie's beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet,” Jeff Olde, the network’s executive vice president of programming and development, said in a statement. “Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

According to E!, the eight-episode docuseries will follow Jenner’s entrepreneurial pursuits as well as her downtime spent with bestie Jordyn Woods. “The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder — who is serving as executive producer alongside momager Kris Jenner — said of the project. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Life of Kylie premieres on E! Tuesday, July 6, at 10 p.m. ET.



