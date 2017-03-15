She’s in formation! Hallie Mossett, a UCLA gymnast, slayed a showstopping floor routine to some of Beyoncé’s biggest hits during a February competition. One month later, her performance has gone viral on the internet. Watch her kill it in the video above.

The college senior began her 90-second set with Queen Bey’s 2016 jam “Formation.” She started off with an impressive set of splits and a fierce smolder at the camera, then launched into a gravity-defying tumbling pass, which was met with thunderous applause from the audience.

Next, Beyoncé’s sexy 2013 track “Partition” played as Mossett sassily snapped her fingers and made her way across the floor before flawlessly executing several leaps, turns and jumps.

Finally, the Grammy winner’s 2008 tune “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” blasted through the speakers and Mossett busted out some choreography nearly identical to the moves in the song’s iconic music video. But before she took a bow, the soon-to-be graduate flew across the floor with another impossibly difficult tumbling pass.

Since UCLA’s gymnastics team posted the footage on the university’s official Facebook page back in February, it has earned more than 4 million views and garnered more than 50,000 shares.

According to Mossett’s UCLA athletics profile, her Bey-inspired routine marked a triumphant return to the floor after she fractured her sternum in February 2016. The injury forced her to miss seven meets.

