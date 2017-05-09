No longer in the 90210! Tori Spelling makes an appearance in E!’s upcoming new series What Happens at The Abbey and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum stops by the infamous West Hollywood bar for a round of drinks with her pals when server and new E! star Marissa Chykirda gushes over the actress and her latest necklace endeavor.

“I’m a huge fan of yours. I read all your books, like, I was obsessed … I’m a real fan,” she tells the actress. “Would it be OK if we took a selfie?”

See how Spelling reacts in the clip above!

What Happens at The Abbey, which goes behind the bar and takes an inside look at the lives of the employees of the famous hot spot, premieres on Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

