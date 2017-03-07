Jack is back — and so is the rest of the gang! The cast of Will & Grace recently reunited for an amazing photo shoot for their upcoming reboot.

The popular NBC comedy's leads — Debra Messing (Grace), Eric McCormack (Will), Sean Hayes (Jack) and Megan Mullally (Karen) — shared some of the behind-the-scenes pics on social media over the weekend.

"Spent the last 3 days with these loons & boy, are my arms tired. @DebraMessing @SeanHayes @MeganOMullally #Will&Grace," McCormack, 53, captioned a pic of the foursome via Twitter on Sunday, March 5.



The shoot appeared to take place on a soundstage room that might be featured in the future episodes. "Just like riding a bike. @MeganOMullally @DebraMessing @EricMcCormack #WillAndGrace," Hayes, 46, captioned a Twitter pic of cameramen at work.



Hayes went on to give fans a peek at the writer's room. "The words on the page! Can’t wait to see (& read) what comes out of this room. #WillAndGrace," he wrote.



Mullally, 58, meanwhile, got right into character with Karen's updo and bold makeup. "back in drag," she joked on Twitter.



Bill Reitzel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

NBC announced in January that the beloved sitcom would be returning with 10 new episodes. "We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement at the time. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs."

Will & Grace ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



