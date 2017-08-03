'Will & Grace' Revival Already Renewed for Season 2

Get ready for even more Will & Grace! The sitcom's revival has been renewed for a 13-episode second season, NBC announced at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills on Thursday, August 3.

The highly anticipated first season of the reboot, which premieres in the fall, has also been upped again from 12 to 16 episodes. Original cast members Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are set to return for season 2.

NBC

NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt played coy about the possibility of additional episodes earlier in the day. "I hope there is more to come and that would be the greatest outcome of this whole thing," he said at TCA. "We did the first table read yesterday of the first episode. Aside from some reading glasses that appeared, they look exactly the same as they did 10 years ago except there's some hair coloring."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Messing, 48, who plays interior designer Grace Adler, also opened up about the first table read. "We all came together and read and it felt like coming home," she said, via Variety. "We laughed so hard. For the last year, it's been a confusing time and I haven't laughed very much, and to come back together and to laugh out loud and to be surprised by one another and to have new stories to tell and to have another opportunity to do it, it's a no brainer."

Will & Grace returns to NBC on Thursday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET. Watch a new promo above!



