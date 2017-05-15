'Will & Grace' Revival: The First Trailer Is Finally Here!

The gang is back together! NBC dropped the first trailer for the Will & Grace revival on Monday, May 15, and it's giving Us all the feels. Watch the video above!

In the five-minute preview, Eric McCormack tries to convince Debra Messing to join the reboot. The actress, who is now an avid user of Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram, is nervous about the comeback.

"I can’t believe we’re back, taking the old peacock for another ride," McCormack exclaims.

"I can't, I just can't," Messing says.

"What's stopping you?" McCormack asks. Messing replies: "I'm scared."

It takes a lot to convince the famous redhead to commit. The former costars take a tour of the new set (Grace's living room!) and get surprised by Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. Mullally claims she's been sleeping on the couch for 10 years since the show's 2006 finale, and Hayes gets flirty with a potential apartment tenant.

But, oh, the surprises continue. The hilarious foursome then break into an impromptu musical and promise that the revival will be a smash. "We've come home at last! And this time we will be bigger," the stars sing, paying tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard. "And brighter then we knew it. So, watch us fly, we all know we can do it!"

Will & Grace aired for nine seasons from 1998 to 2006. The limited 12-episode reboot debuts this fall.



Getty Images

