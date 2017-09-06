Will Smith granted the wishes of Aladdin fans when he shared the first photo from the set of the live-action remake of the 1992 Disney hit movie.

The 48-year-actor, who is playing the Genie, posted a cast photo on Facebook on Wednesday, September 6. “We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go!” Smith captioned a cast selfie.



His costar Massoud, who plays the titular role of Aladdin, also shared the same shot on Instagram, writing, “Agrabah just got a lot hotter. Ooof! Gonna be keeping you posted on everything Aladdin peeps ;) #Disney #Aladdin #LiveAction.”



Smith has some big shoes to fill as the Genie was originally voiced by the late Robin Williams in the animated version of the film. Williams, who died at age 63 in 2014, won a Golden Globe for the role, but blocked Disney from using any of his Genie vocals in future versions of Aladdin per his will.



The film is being directed by Guy Ritchie and will feature some new characters, such as love rival to Aladdin, Prince Anders, played by Billy Magnussen, and Nasim Pedrad as Jasmine’s friend and handmaiden Mara. The Aladdin remake will also include two brand new songs, in addition to some of the beloved tunes from the original version.



