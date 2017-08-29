Cody Nickson — and his blank stares — may never return to the Big Brother house again. The former marine revealed to Us Weekly that he would not sign on for a future all-stars season.

“I’m not sure I was ever meant for this game,” Nickson, 32, exclusively tells Us. “It’s difficult for me to be fake. It’d be one thing if it was all competitions but this game is more well-rounded and I don’t feel I am capable enough to go far in a game like that.”

Nickson got a second chance at competing when he won the Battle Back competition last month. Still a threat, however, he was evicted once more a week after his girlfriend, fellow houseguest Jessica Graf, was sent packing. During the days Graf, 26, was gone, Nickson tried to bond more with the cast, but ultimately couldn’t hide his distaste for some.

“They were all fake – even Alex [Ow],” he adds of the 28-year-old, who at one point invited Nickson to mingle with other contestants in the Head of Household room. “Alex pretended like I was some lost puppy. I just went up there to see if there was any hope in not being back doored, had to put on a show and it still didn’t work.”

After all, Graf was always his one and only ride or die. “I love Jessica. No doubt about that,” he tells Us. When asked about possibly tying the knot, he adds laughing: “We’ll talk.”

The couple plan to stay together outside the house, and are excited for their first real date. “I hope Jessica has something set up! I know we were talking about going to Disneyland,” he tells Us. “And absolutely, I want Jessica to reach out to my family now and speak to my [5-year-old] daughter [Paisley]. That’d be great.”

US: Do you wish you were headed home or happy to be in jury?

CN: Well, I’m not going to jury for anybody at this point. I want someone to play a risky, non-safe game. I’m extremely pissed off Jessica and I are split up. Whatever situation would have made me be with Jessica, that’s the situation I would have wanted.



US: Why did you decide to go after Jason and Alex in your goodbye speech instead of others?

CN: The Jason [Dent] and Alex thing, they’ve never repaid me for the things I’ve done for them. And with how Alex treated Jessica and how she insulted her, it wasn’t going to fly. I figured Jessica would like it to if I threw them under the bus.

US: Did you plan on walking on the table without saying goodbye?

CN: I didn’t want to wait for people to get up and walk in front of them so I just did it quickly.

US: Are you this serious outside the house?

CN: I promise that people that I love that are close to me are really close to me. I have the greatest Marine Corps infantry friends and everything they’ve seen with me, they understand me completely. Am I this way outside the house? I think I’m a little more respectful, polite and courteous to others. I’d like to think I’m more social outside as well, but you’ll have to ask others.

