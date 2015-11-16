Editor's Picks

Obama, Trump Did One Thing Very Differently on Inauguration Days

ICYMI: We Can’t Stop Watching Sad Melania at Inauguration

Kellyanne Conway Allegedly Punched Someone at Inaugural Ball

Paris Jackson to Rolling Stone: My Father Was Murdered

Malia Obama Spotted at Sundance Film Festival With Security

Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Welcomes Baby No. 3 With BF David Eason

This Hospital Wedding Photo Is Going Viral for a Powerful Reason

Erin Andrews ‘Never Mentioned’ Her Cancer Diagnosis to Friends

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Face Off

Hot Pics

Face Off

Jay Duplass and Salma Hayek shared a goofy moment at the Beatriz at Dinner premiere on January 23 at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images
Back to Beginning
Jay Duplass, Selma Hayek