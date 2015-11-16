News
Chris Soules Called 911, Checked Victim's Pulse After...
TOP 5
STORIES
News
Chris Soules Called 911, Checked Victim's Pulse After...
Love Lives
Jennifer Hudson: This Is Why I Haven't Married My...
News
Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Jason Hoppy Will Go to Trial for...
News
Andi Dorfman Reacts to Chris Soules’ Arrest
Exclusive
Khloe K. ‘Wants a Big Family’ With BF Tristan Thompson
Hot Pics
Nina Dobrev stunned in a white blazer and slacks (no shirt!) at the Stand Up for the Planet Benefit at L.A.’s Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday, April 25.