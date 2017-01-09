She said what?! Sofia Vergara made what seemed like a scripted mispronunciation while introducing Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters as this year’s Miss Golden Globes during the awards show on Sunday, January 8. Watch the moment in the video above.

“Good evening. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition,” Vergara said before sending the room into laughter. “I didn’t mean anal, I meant they have an anus tradition,” she continued, keeping the joke alive. “They have a tradition that they do every year of choosing a second generation performer to assist in the presentation of the award.”

Stallone’s three daughters Scarlet, 14, Sistine, 18, and Sophia, 20, stood off to the side, laughing at her snafu. As previously reported, the sisters all share the title of this year’s Miss Golden Globes, helping each winner receive their Globe after they make their way to the stage.

Before their big role, Stallone helped his daughters prepare for their time on stage.

“My dad has given me the advice to speak loud and clear and have great posture, don’t fall,” the Rocky star’s youngest daughter, Scarlet, told Us Weekly at a luncheon in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, January 4. “He actually makes me train in heels for an hour every day! He doesn’t want me to fall!”



I look lonely back stage but I was just trying to come up with my an*s joke hahhahha!!!!#goldenglobes2017 #itsallaboutentertaining ✨✨✨🎉🎉 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Most importantly though, the actor told his girls, whom he shares with wife of nearly twenty years Jennifer Flavin, to have fun.



“Both my mom and dad said to live in this moment, cherish every second while it’s happening — it’s never going to happen again and you’re doing it with your best friends by your side,” Sistine told Us. “It’s something we’ll never forget and it’s so special that we got this opportunity.”

