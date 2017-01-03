Get your brackets ready because it’s time for a certain Bachelor Nation recurring character to find requited love! Nick Viall, the 36-year-old we first met on The Bachelorette season 10, makes his debut as The Bachelor on the Monday, January 2, episode. Join Us Weekly for our live updates of the ABC show as the episode unfolds.

For anyone tuning in for the first time, here’s what you missed:



We first met our reigning Bachelor when he was vying for Andi Dorfman’s affections. He fell in love, “made love” and ultimately was the last suitor Andi sent home before getting engaged to Nick’s nemesis, Josh Murray. (Andi and Josh’s engagement ended eight months after the proposal.)

Heartbroken and heart-mended, the following Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, caught Nick’s eye, and he showed up four weeks into her journey, causing a slight rift among the other men vying for her heart. For the second time, our Bachelor watched his Bachelorette get engaged from the runner-up viewpoint, this time to Shawn Booth. (Kaitlyn and Shawn are still happily engaged.)

Tired of being second-best, Nick joined season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, where there was no such thing as a second-place finish. Unfortunately for him, his nemesis Josh was also in Paradise, and their clash was our Bachelor’s most memorable interaction on the show, although his budding relationship with Jen Saviano was a close second.



Nick’s connection with Jen fizzled out after Paradise, leaving our Bachelor single and ready to mingle with his 30 new girlfriends.

