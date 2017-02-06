We don’t blame her! Gisele Bundchen was certainly in the mood to celebrate after her quarterback husband Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a historic comeback win in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5.

The supermodel filmed herself going wild in the stands after the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit in the third quarter to claim a 34-28 victory in one of the biggest Super Bowl stunners ever.

At one point, the Brazilian beauty was so overcome with excitement she even dropped her phone. The amazing win earned Brady a record-setting fifth Super Bowl ring.



Earlier on Sunday, the 36-year-old got ready for the big game by sharing photos of herself and their 4-year-old daughter Vivian in matching "Brady’s Ladies Jerseys," on Instagram. “We are ready! Let’s go tombrady! let’s go Pats!!!” she wrote, captioning the snap of Vivian "Daddy's Little Girl."

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! ✨🏈✨😘💫 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

In addition to having his wife as his number one fan, Brady was cheered on by his mother Galynn Brady, who has been suffering from a serious, undisclosed illness. Before the game, the star quarterback shared sweet snap of himself and his father, Tom Brady, Sr., kissing his mom on the cheek on the NRG field. "Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!" he captioned the shot, which showed the trio decked out in their Pats gear.

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Brady, 39, and Bundchen share Vivian and son Benjamin, 7. Brady also is dad to son John, 9, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. A source told Us Weekly that the famous couple are doing “fantastic,” even before Sunday's amazing Super Bowl win. “Their favorite family activity is the trampoline,” the insider told Us. “The weather has made it hard recently, but they love to bounce on the trampoline as a family activity and it’s become Gisele’s favorite new workout by herself.”

