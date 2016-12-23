Keke Palmer has Us gagging! The Scream Queens actress took to social media on Thursday, December 22, to insert herself into the dramatic aftermath of Charlie Puth’s Twitter tirade against Bella Thorne, with whom he had a brief fling.

As previously reported, the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” crooner, 25, put Thorne, 19, on blast just days after he was spotted kissing the Shake It Up alum during a romantic stroll on a Miami beach on Sunday, December 18. Despite the pair’s PDA, Thorne had yet to confirm a split with her ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey.



Puth was unnerved when Thorne shared a photo of herself and the Teen Wolf heartthrob, 25, embracing. “Taking a trip down memory lane,” she captioned the Twitter shot on Wednesday. “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me,” the “See You Again” singer then retorted. “I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this.”

In response, Palmer, 23, fired off a tweet defending her gal pal Thorne against the Grammy nominee. “Why couldn't you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore,” Palmer wrote, referencing a recently published article by Paper magazine in which Thorne speaks about her romance with Posey, whom she began dating back in September.



For her part, Thorne clarified her relationship statuses with both the hunky MTV actor and Puth by tweeting a link to the article and writing, "Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago."



When a fan tweeted at Palmer, criticizing her for publicly involving herself in the Thorne-y love triangle, the former child star clapped back and replied, “Or defend my friend publicly since she's being attacked publicly. Cause that's normal friend s--t lol. Nice try tho.”



On Friday, December 23, Thorne lamented that Puth should have reached out to her about the situation, instead of telling his fans first. "Charlie and I were hanging out..he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter," she wrote.

