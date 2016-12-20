AKM-GSI

Back in action. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were photographed together for the first time in months as they stepped out for a date night, their first public outing since the reality TV queen’s Paris robbery and the “Famous” rapper’s meltdown and hospitalization.



The famous pair went to dinner on Sunday, December 18, at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. A blond West, 39, sported green track pants and a gray graphic T-shirt paired with a black jacket. Kardashian, 36, kept it somewhat casual in a low-cut top tucked into high-waist sweats and a floor-length fur coat. As the couple made their way from the restaurant to the car, the Selfish author remained several steps ahead of her husband.



The dinner date is a rare public evening out for both Kardashian and West, who have each endured their own personal struggles in recent months. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality has gone on only a few public outings — and has remained noticeably silent on social media — since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris October 3.

And aside from a highly publicized meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in New York on December 13, Yeezy has been relatively quiet following his nine-day stint at UCLA Medical Center’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, for extreme exhaustion after canceling his Saint Pablo tour amid erratic behavior. He was released on November 30.



In the wake of West’s health scare, Kardashian has pushed her own fears aside to focus on helping the hip-hop star recuperate. However, while she has supported West during and after his hospitalization, a source preciously told Us Weekly that the Kimoji founder wants to split from the controversial rapper.



“She wants a divorce,” the insider claimed of Kardashian, who wed West in 2014 and shares children North, 3, and Saint, 12 months, with the musician. “She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs, but she’s felt trapped for a while.”



