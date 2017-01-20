Sad to see him go. Kim Kardashian dedicated a blog post on her website to former president Barack Obama on Friday, January 20. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, wished the politician farewell by posting a series of sweet photos of herself, husband Kanye West and daughter North with the former president during a visit to the White House. (Watch the video above for all the details about Trump's inauguration.)

"Thank you for leading our country," she wrote along with the photos. "You will be missed."

In one photo, Kardashian can be seen candidly talking with Obama, whom she met on numerous occasions throughout his eight-year term. In another snap, Obama adoringly looks at Nori’s tiny hands as mom Kardashian holds her.

Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian also took to social media on Friday after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. "'I'm asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change -- but in yours,'" the Revenge Body star wrote alongside a photo of former first lady Michelle Obama fixing Barack’s tie. "Terribly sad to see you go but honored I was able to watch firsthand. I hope our history books will do you justice."



Obama reciprocated the love to all of America in a letter penned to the people on Thursday. "You made me a better President, and you made me a better man," he wrote in the heartfelt message. "Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I've pulled strength."



"All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into that work — the joyous work of citizenship," Obama concluded. "Not just when there's an election, not just when our own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime. And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We the People.' 'We shall overcome.'"

Kim’s husband Kanye West famously met with President Trump just days after the rapper was released from the hospital after suffering a mental breakdown last month. As previously reported by Us Weekly, Kim was a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter and voted for the Democrat, but respects her husband’s political views.



