A familiar face won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County! Meghan King Edmonds is leaving the Bravo unscripted series and will not appear on the show's upcoming 12th season, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.



The Missouri native, 32, was a full-time cast member on seasons 10 and 11, with the finale for the latter airing in October. The other season 11 Housewives were Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd.



Bravo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The network has not yet announced an official pickup for a new batch of episodes.



Multiple sources previously confirmed exclusively to Us that Judge will return for season 12, despite Gunvalson and Dodd's efforts to get her ousted.



Edmonds and her husband, former baseball star Jim Edmonds, welcomed their first child, daughter Aspen, in November. (Jim has four children from two previous marriages.) A key focus of season 11 was Meghan undergoing in vitro fertilization after having previously struggled to conceive.

In the caption of a photo of Aspen that Meghan posted in November, she praised Jim, 46, for his support throughout the journey: "From the hours leading up to the birth, I had the most incredible husband — he didn't leave my side. I could not have labored naturally without him and my doula. Jimmy was a constant source of support through every contraction, each blood-curdling scream and each time I told him I thought I was dying and couldn't do it anymore."



