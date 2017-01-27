Mischa Barton was voluntarily hospitalized on Thursday, January 26, after neighbors and a friend became concerned with her odd behavior, according to TMZ.



In images obtained by the website, a distressed-looking Barton, 31, seems to be stalking around a back area of her West Hollywood home wearing nothing but a white dress shirt and a necktie. One photo shows the former O.C. actress leaning over a wooden fence, seemingly yelling out loud.

Sources close to the former Dancing With the Stars contestant told TMZ that Barton was saying bizarre things Thursday morning, including referring to her mother as a witch and talking about the world shattering. At one point, Barton reportedly fell backward off the fence and said, “Oh, my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!”



Venturelli/Getty Images

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they were called to Barton’s residence to handle a potential jumper or possible overdose, and subsequently transported her to a nearby hospital for evaluation — voluntarily.



In July 2009, the actress was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold by the LAPD after having what she called a “freak out” and was later transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medial Center.

Barton recently made a comeback to TV on season 22 of Dancing With the Stars, but she later likened the show to The Hunger Games. “I had no idea it would be so bad,” she told the Ringer in an interview published on Tuesday, December 20. “I got told off by my dancer. I was supposed to control the costumes — I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it. That didn’t happen. It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set.… I was so confused by it. It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”



