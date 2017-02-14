Jessica Biel in 'Valentine's Day' Credit: Ron Batzdorff/©New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection

Flowers and hearts and chocolates, oh my! It’s Valentine’s Day, the day when couples across America celebrate their love for each other in a very public manner.

If you’re looking to settle down and wondering why you haven't found Mr. Right, Us Weekly asked for a little help from Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger, who shared her theories about why some people may be unhappily single on V-Day. Though no one needs to be in a relationship to feel fulfilled, here are six expert tips on why your love life could be lacking.

1. You Stick to Your "Type"

“A lot of people take the ex-boyfriend that got away and try to re-create it again and again,” Stanger tells Us. “They’re not giving another person a chance, a different type of guy. If you always dated the athlete, maybe it’s time to date the businessman.”

2. You Put Too Much Pressure on Yourself

“I think a lot of times, people put pressure on themselves, so they over-date like they’re looking for a job. Men can sense when you can’t relax, when you’re too high-strung. I think a lot of women don’t realize it, so they down the Chardonnay and get sloppy drunk on the date because they’re overwhelmed and anxious."

3. You Stay Inside Your Comfort Zone



“I can spend hours watching Netflix and Amazon and totally binge-watch shows and never leave my house for a week and be totally happy. We get into this creatures-of-comfort thing,” the 55-year-old TV personality says. Her advice for people who don’t want to venture outside for drinks? “You have to use your workplace. You have to use the lunch place. You have to use the CVS, the grocery store as the place where you start smiling and signaling to men. You [can’t] expect cupid to just show up at your door.”

4. You Only Hang Out in Big Groups

Going out with your girlfriends all the time may be putting a damper on your love life, according to Stanger. “If you’re not becoming the centerpiece, you have to ditch the girls," she tells Us. "You’re more likely to get approached if you’re by yourself than when you’re with four girls. I don’t care how hot the guy is, he’s still going to be intimidated to approach you.”

5. You’re Not in the Right Place Emotionally



“[Maybe] you had some kind of trauma in your life and the trauma has blocked you from the flow of love because you’re in an unhappy place,” she says. “Happy girls attract happy guys. If you’re unhappy, [you] might as well not date because you’re going to date an unhappy guy.”

6. You're Dating the Wrong People

“A lot of people [say], ‘I chose the drug addict. I chose the guy that didn’t have money. I knew it was never gonna get anywhere. I chose to go long-distance, and he just wouldn’t commit.’ You chose poorly,” says Stanger.

The Millionaire Matchmaker isn’t just launching relationships; she also just released her own line of emojis called PatMojis. The PatMoji app will feature all of your favorite Patti-isms, such as, “No sex before monogamy,” and will be animated with sound.

Stanger tells Us that her new emojis will do all the hard work of flirting for you. “There’s one called ‘Ditch the Douche,’ which is my favorite one because it’s like when a guy online does some really nasty s--t to you, like he disappears — a lot of people call it ghosting — and he doesn’t come back. I’m like, ‘I’m ditching the douche.’”

With this easy-to-use app, the queen of matchmaking says: “There’s a whole bunch of emojis that are gonna say what I would say to the guy for you, without you having to do anything. Just push the button.”





