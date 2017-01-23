It’s almost time! The nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards will be announced live on Tuesday, January 24, at 8:18 a.m. ET — and you can watch all the action here at Us Weekly, where we will be live-streaming the event.



The names will be announced through videos featuring selected members of the Academy. Previous Oscar winners Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Ken Watanabe and Jason Reitman will make appearances in nomination videos that will air during the livestream. Until this year, the Oscar nominations have been revealed during an early morning press conference. (And we mean early: Typically, stars would make the announcements before 6 a.m. in Los Angeles.)



Early favorites for nominations include La La Land and Manchester by the Sea, which swept this year’s Golden Globe Awards. Manchester by the Sea’s Casey Affleck won the Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, while La La Land won all six awards the movie was nominated for. Moonlight, which won the award for Best Drama Motion Drama, is also considered a strong contender for this year’s Oscars.



When it comes to acting, many are predicting that Affleck, 41, will receive a nod as well as La La Land’s Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, Jackie’s Natalie Portman, Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali and Fences’ Viola Davis. Be sure to check back at UsMagazine.com on Tuesday morning to find out which lucky stars are up for golden statuettes at this year’s ceremony.



The Academy Awards — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel — will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 26.



