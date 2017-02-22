Nicole Guerriero attends 2016 Beautycon Festival NYC at Pier 36 on October 1, 2016 in New York City. Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage

Time to shine! Anastasia Beverly Hills and beauty blogger Nicole Guerriero revealed the six highlighter hues that will be included in their upcoming Glow Kit collaboration: Kitty Kat (pink champagne), Forever Young (oyster), Daydream (soft peach), Forever Lit (iridescent pearl), Glo Getter (gold) and 143 (cool bronze).

The brand shared a snap in which it swatched the Anastasia Beverly Hills x Nicole Guerriero Glow Kit's sparkling shades Monday, February 20, and both collaborators showed off the palette in Instagram videos the next day.

A post shared by Anastasia Beverly Hills (@anastasiabeverlyhills) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:43am PST

A post shared by N I C O L E. 🦄 (@nicoleguerriero) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:37am PST

Anastasia Beverly Hills president Claudia Soare tried the illuminators on own her skin Tuesday, February 21, and offered some details about the highly anticipated product. “It's beyond buttery,” she wrote. “A little goes a long way.” Soare explained that for fans of the company’s Glow Kit line, the formula of its forthcoming launch is “very similar” to its Sweets palette.



“My favorite shade is Daydream,” she added.

A post shared by Norvina (@norvina) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

The beauty maven has been teasing eager devotees of the brand all month. “People in my immediate circle that have played with the palette are obsessed with it,” Soare captioned a February 8 shot. “Nicole, you did great, I'm so happy for you and can't wait to see this hit stores in March.”

You May Also Like This Unicorn Highlighter Is Everything and Launches at Sephora Tomorrow

Guerriero, who has more than 3 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 2 million Instagram followers, has been hyping up her fans for months. “I can't wait for you babies to see the goods,” she captioned a December 9 video referencing the highlighters.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills x Nicole Guerriero Glow Kit, $40, will be available online March 3 and in Sephora stores March 15.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!