Balmain x L’Oréal is set to hit drugstores in September 2017 and Stylish can hardly wait. Back in May, L’Oréal announced the collaboration with the famed French fashion house and now they have given a preview of 12 new matte lipstick hues.

Not only is the collection set to include bold and bright matte reds, hot pinks, deep purples and the most luxurious packaging, but there’s also a super on-trend rose gold lipstick named “Confidence,” which is the perfect nude pink kicked up a notch with flecks of gold glitter. “Confidence” is one of the shades in the “Couture Tribe” of the collection, which also contains a red called “Domination;” a bright purple called “Liberation;” and a coral called “Confession.”

In yet another tease, L’Oréal posted a shot of four more lipsticks from the “Glamazone Collection” to their brand Instagram on Monday, August 7. This selection of mattes had a distinctly more neutral vibe, and dare we see it, could even pass as the makeup version of camouflage. Pictured was an orange brown called “Fever;” a true brown called “Glamazone;” a beige called “Urban Safari;” and lastly a next-level khaki green called “Balmain Instinct.”

The “Rock Tribe,” on the other hand, contains some seriously vampy shades. Included in this color-set is a dark brown shade called “Power;” a gray shade called “Legend;”a blue shade called “Rebellion;” and lastly a deep purple shade called “Freedom.”

Clearly, the couture-inspired lipsticks from the Balmain x L’Oréal Collection have a shade to suit every mood.

For now, there is no word on how the 12 lipsticks will be priced.

Tell Us: Which of the Balmain x L’Oréeal lipstick shades is your favorite?

