Bella Hadid is one busy woman. So it comes as no surprise that the Chrome Hearts designer and Dior Makeup brand ambassador likes to kick back and relax during her downtime. Hadid, who walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016, showed W magazine her favorite ways to chill out in a funny video released on Wednesday, January 18. Check it out above!

Granted, the New York City home where the Moschino ad campaign model showed off wasn’t her own. But we’re sure that some of the routines she displayed are carryovers from her native Los Angeles.

Courtesy W magazine

“I usually just like to change hats, sometimes just for fun,” the beauty revealed, swapping her fur topper for a beanie with a fuzzy pom pom. She also played a round of Jenga and ordered a pizza — her favorite food! After enjoying a large cheese and pepperoni slice, she took a bubble bath with an army of rubber duckies. “I’ve been collecting rubber duckies probably like since I was 19,” the 20-year-old jokingly revealed.

Earlier this week, Hadid showed a more serious side for Dior Makeup. The model displayed three day-to-night looks using Diorskin Forever Perfect Cushion foundation in a new episode of the Dior Makeup with Bella Hadid webseries released on January 15. For the Forever Weekender look, she applied the Forever Perfect Cushion and used Diorskin Nude Air Tan for a sun-kissed look. “I feel like I’m in L.A.!” she said. The Forever Urbaner look, best for the workweek, required a bit of Rouge Dior lipstick in Rose Harpers 776. And for the Forever Midnight look, she swiped on a red lip: Rouge Dior 999 Matte.



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



