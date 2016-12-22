Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The best of the beautiful! Models.com has named their picks for the Model of the Year Industry Awards, where it girls like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner reigned victorious.

“The Models.com Model of the Year (MOTY) Industry Awards are the voice of over 250 voters representing a wide range of the industry’s top professionals, including many of the industry’s top stylists, designers, photographers, editors, hair and makeup artists and casting directors, and a wide range of the next generation of the industry’s emerging creative talents,” a December 21 post on the website explains, also listing industry pros including makeup artists Hung Vanngo and Benjamin Puckey as judges. And because models.com readers voted too, all 10 categories (like Model of the Year, Breakout Star, Social Media Star) were split into two: Industry’s Vote and Readers’ Choice.

Hadid, 20, took the crown for Model of the Year: Women as the industry’s pick. Her win comes as no surprise — the beauty walked in her very first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year, inked a brand ambassadorship with Dior Makeup and even announced her first clothing collection with Chrome Hearts earlier this month. Jenner, 21, was Readers’ Choice Model of the Year. She’s also had a banner year, landing the coveted September issue of Vogue and continuing her gig as the face of Estee Lauder.

For social media, Gigi Hadid bested her baby sister for the industry’s vote. The Reebok brand ambassador has a whopping 27 million Instagram followers, with most posts averaging around over a million likes each. Emily Ratajkowski was readers’ choice … because duh, belfies! Head to models.com to see the rest of the list.

