No pants, no problem! During yet another date night with Jay-Z, Beyonce made the streets of New York City her own personal runway once again in a racy shirtdress.



Fresh off their whirlwind weekend where they enjoyed dinner at ABC Kitchen and attended the star-studded Saturday Night Live after party at Tao, Bey and Jay hit up Le Bernadin for dinner on Tuesday, October 3.



Although it’s a fancy French restaurant, the "Lemonade" singer wore a pastel shirtdress and no pants for her night out, which showed off her toned legs. Her Greedilous Neoprene shirtdress is from Korean designer Younhee Park’s 2018 Spring Summer collection, and retails for $345. The 36-year-old accessorized her daring look with lavender strappy stilettos, a Louis Vuitton purse and her cascading mermaid hair, which she first debuted this weekend.



After they finished enjoying their French cuisine, the hip hop power couple headed to catch her sister Solange’s show at Radio City Music Hall. Solange seemed to be feeling the love, as she shared on her Twitter afterwards. “New York, I felt golden walking off of that stage. So much love and gratitude for you. Thank you Radio City!” she wrote.

Clearly, the elevator incident that occurred between the 47-year-old rapper and Solange, 31, at the 2014 Met Gala is old news.

Bey isn’t the only celeb who rocks the no pants trend. Kim Kardashian donned an oversize sweatshirt and booties for a performance of the Nutcracker with North in December 2016.



And since Beyonce still has her super-long mermaid extensions, perhaps those are plenty to keep her warm for right now!

