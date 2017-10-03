Getting rid of your summer bikinis and making room for leather jackets? Bianca Balti is here to help you! The Sports Illustrated model teamed up with the mobile selling app, Depop, to clean out her closet for a good cause.

The 33-year-old went through her personal wardrobe to create a shop filled with all her fall necessities to raise funds for families affected by the conflicts in Syria and Jordan.

Giving back has always been important to the swimsuit designer and she aims to support both environment and refugee causes through this partnership. Balti's goal is to give old clothes new life while supporting these victims with monetary donations.

All you have to do is purchase anything from her Depop shop and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Lifeline Jordan, a U.N. agency for refugees.

If you've ever wanted to get your hands on exclusive items collected by the Dolce and Gabbana model, now is your chance. Staple pieces from Balti's wardrobe include everything from vintage Chanel slides to a Marni graphic sweater.

Check out the shop here and start doing some guilt free shopping!

