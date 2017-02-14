Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Jennifer Lourie/Getty; Christopher Polk/Getty

Faking a bigger cup size doesn’t require going under the knife or an expensive push-up bra. Makeup artist Derek Selby tells Stylish how to enhance your cleavage like Jennifer Lopez, Mandy Moore, Gabrielle Union and other celebrities in low-plunging dresses and tops — just in time for that hot Valentine’s Day date tonight. Read on for his tips!

From left: Cover FX Contour Kit ($48, sephora.com), Cover FX Custom Enhanced Drops in Rose Gold ($42, sephora.com starting March 1)

1. Color-proof clothing by dusting areas that will touch makeup with translucent loose powder using a large, fluffy brush.



2. Apply an illuminating lotion on the area that will be exposed (the décolletage and breasts).

3. Use a contour brush to spread the #3 shade from a Cover FX Contour Kit — it’s available in six color combinations to flatter all skin tones — in between the breasts on the breastbone, arching upwards to accentuate roundness. “The creamy texture is really easy to blend and looks very skin-like,” Selby tells Us.

4. Trace the highest part of the breasts to highlight and create the illusion of fullness in the shape of an M (“you want it to look like breasts that are pushed up in a bra above the fabric,” says Selby).

5. Set the cream contour and highlight with loose setting powder.

6. For “extra luminosity and glow,” Selby, who works with Uma Thurman, recommends blending a few drops of Cover FX’s Custom Enhancer Drops at the top edges of the highlighter. “It intensifies radiance and will make boobs appear larger.”

P.S. Just make sure to dim the lights after dinner — that way, your little enhancement can remain our little secret.





