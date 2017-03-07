Kylie Jenner/Instagram

As with almost everything in the Kylie Cosmetics empire, as soon as a product hits the Internet, it’s sold out in seconds. Which is why when we heard the fantastic news that the Khloe Kardashian-curated Kylie Cosmetics collection was being restocked, we had to share it immediately. The four must-have lip colors in Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Koko Kollection line can (finally) be yours this Thursday, March 9, at 3 p.m. PST on kyliecosmetics.com.

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Koko Kollection’s lip colors debuted last November, promptly sold out in six minutes flat, and were restocked in the middle of the month only to sell out (again) in seconds. The three matte liquid lipsticks and gloss — Okurrr, a bright fuchsia, Gorg, a deep burgundy, Khlo$, a rosy nude and Damn Gina, a glittery pink gloss that’s a Stylish fave — can be worn solo or layered.

“I always knew I wanted to create my own lipstick,” the entrepreneur, 19, told online magazine Violet Grey. “Usually, when girls do their lipstick, they use a lip liner and a lipstick, and they never have a match, so I just created a perfect match, because that's what I’ve always wanted.”

You’ll only have a few seconds to partake in the spoils, so set your timers. Snap a selfie once you receive the set and share your look with Us!

