Forget the never-ending battle of piecing together an outfit that is both office appropriate and super trendy for happy hour. Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski (he works with A-listers such as Jenna Dewan Tatum and Lea Michele, to name a few!) chatted with Stylish about his simple tips for transforming an outfit from cubicle attire to cocktail-ready.

Instead of trying to achieve the impossible goal of creating one look that will transition seamlessly, Goreski, 39, recommends a series of simple swaps that will give your outfit a whole new feel. Check out his suggestions below.

Fancy Feet

"A simple shoe swap can instantly transform your look from office appropriate to party chic," notes the Fashion Police cohost. "When you're crunched for time before a night out after a long day at the office but want to jazz up your look in seconds, just change your shoes!" His picks for footwear to stash in your cubicle for later: "I'm really loving high-heel mules, platforms and espadrilles."

Coat of Conduct

"Switch out your work blazer for a light leather jacket," Goreski suggests. "I've found some incredible designer jackets at Marshalls at amazing prices."

Lip Service

Says Goreski, "If your outfit is already on point and you want to amp up your look in another way, go for a bold lipstick. I recommend a daring red lip color."

New Hue

To transition an outfit, "add a pop of color," says the style guru. "Whether from a bright pair of heels or a patterned jacket, colorful accents make your outfit stand out and provide an easy way to spice up any outfit."

In the Bag

"Ditch your large work tote for a clutch," insists Goreski. "I'm loving bright patterned clutches and metallic accents right now. Marshalls is my go-to when I need trendy handbags since they have such an incredible selection."

One-Piece Wonder

Still, Goreski admits there is one closet staple that can transition from cubicle to cocktail as is: "I love jumpsuits for the workplace! A basic black jumpsuit is perfect for the office but transitions so easily into the perfect night look."

