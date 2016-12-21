Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Melania Trump is slowly but surely gaining the support of the fashion community, despite earlier grumblings from certain designers who refused to dress President-elect Donald Trump’s wife. The latest luminary to join the future first lady’s growing list of possible allies is Calvin Klein.

When asked if he’d be willing to outfit the former model, 46, in his signature creations, the New York City–based designer, 74, replied “of course” in a December 17 TMZ video. “[She’s] beautiful.”

Despite his current stance, Klein is known as a huge Democratic party donor. According to WWD, he contributed $43,400 to Hillary Clinton’s Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee for Clinton’s personal presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee and 33 state Democratic committees. He was also in attendance at a private fundraiser for the former Democratic party presidential nominee in September, along with Jimmy Buffett, Jon Bon Jovi and Paul McCartney.

CBS via Getty

Klein has also dressed our current first lady, Michelle Obama, a few times throughout her eight stylish years in the White House. In April 2015, she wore a custom sleeveless black silk shift created by the brand’s former creative director, Francisco Costa.

Shortly after the November election, designer Sophie Theallet sparked conversation within the industry with an open letter stating that she refused to dress Melania. Marc Jacobs, in a WWD article, agreed, boldly stating that he’d rather put his energy into aiding those who will be hurt by the president-elect and his supporters. But other pros, like Diane von Furstenberg, are willing to give the future first family a chance.

“Donald Trump was elected, and he will be our president. Melania deserves the respect of any first lady before her,” she said in the same story. “Our role as part of the fashion industry is to promote beauty, inclusiveness, diversity. We should each be the best we can be and influence by our example.”

