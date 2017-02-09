Camille Grammer (R) and her Daughter Mason Grammer (L) attend the Relief Run to raise funds for Nepal victims on May 17, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

She’s ready to slay! Camille Grammer and her 15-year-old daughter, Mason Grammer, spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about the teen’s appearance in Malan Breton’s show at New York Fashion Week.

While Mason has strutted her stuff down Breton’s catwalk before — she walked in the designer’s presentations in February and September of 2016 — she tells Us that she still gets nervous before hitting the runway.



“Just going there and being there is like, it is very nerve-racking and it's really scary,” the California-based high school student tells Us.

However, Mason (whose father is Camille’s ex-husband, Emmy-winning actor Kelsey Grammer) says that her butterflies typically subside once she takes the stage.



“And then, finally, when you're actually up there, you're like, ‘Wow, this is so much fun and this is so cool that I get to be a part of this,’” she explains to Us. “And then after you're just so proud of yourself that you were able to accomplish that and it was just an amazing experience and I was so grateful to be able to participate in it.”



Still, the blonde beauty has one unique phobia when she’s working it for NYC’s style set. “I always get scared — I know this is weird — I get scared I'm gonna sneeze or something during it,” she tells Us. “I don't know why. When I'm walking I'm like, ‘Please do not sneeze.’ That's my biggest fear.”



Fernando Leon/Getty Images

When it comes to the models she’d like to, well, model herself after, Mason tells Us that she admires Gigi and Bella Hadid, the daughters of mom Camille’s fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Foster. “Well, of course Gigi Hadid and Bella right now,” the Malibu native shares. “They're amazing. I look up to them a lot. They're just gorgeous, and they are my inspiration for modeling.”

As Mason continues to pursue a career in high fashion, she tells Us that she has unyielding support from her famous parents. “My dad was actually supportive about it, which is kind of surprising. But he's happy for me, and I've told him every time I've gone and he's been really happy for me,” she reveals. “So that's good. My mom is supportive about it.”



Indeed, Camille, 48 — who also shares son Jude, 12, with Kelsey, 61 — is Mason’s biggest fan. “She's very beautiful, but she's got a very unique look and that appeals to Malan and other people that have come to me and say, ‘Oh, my God, she's so beautiful, but her look is pretty unique,’” the Bravolebrity, who got her start in showbiz as a model and dancer, gushes to Us. “So, I think that also helps her. And she's got the height, which that helps her, and I'm sure the pedigree doesn't hurt. You know, being the daughter of Kelsey Grammer or, you know, my daughter, I don't think that hurt her any.”



She adds: “Mason is so lucky and blessed because it's such a thrill for her. And it's a thrill as a mom to watch her because it helps her self-esteem.”

