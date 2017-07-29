Supermodel Candace Swanepoel is smokin’ hot, but how does she stay cool through the dog days of August? Turns out the new mom of son Anaca has a few tricks up her sleeve.

Stylish sat down with the 28-year-old South African stunner at an event in New York City for Juicy Couture’s new fragrance, Viva La Juicy Glacé, (she's a spokesmodel) to chat about the scent and all things summer. Viva La Juicy Glacé contains notes of jasmine (Swanepoel’s fave) blended with frozen mandarin and pear sorbet – perfect to help you get your chill on during Summer’s steamiest days. Watch the video above to hear Swanepoel tell Us what she loves about the new scent!

The Victoria's Secret Angel also let Us in on her of-the-moment icy sweet treat in addition to the frozen grapes she told us about the last time we hung out. (Which, incidentally, happened to be the day before Swanepoel found out she was pregnant!) She also shared her unexpected beauty trick (it's not for everyone!) and the YouTube video makeup trend that she’s excited to try this season. We hope she’ll post a pic on Instagram when she does!

Courtesy Juicy

Stylish: Since Viva La Juicy Glacé is inspired by ice, let’s play a little Would You Rather. Would you rather: iced coffee or iced tea?

Swanepoel: Iced Coffee.

Stylish: Would you rather: ice cream or an ice pop?

Swanepoel: Hmmm… it depends. If it’s summery and you’re on the beach, ice pop. But there’s a really amazing vegan coconut ice cream that I was eating last night – it’s so good!

Stylish: So do you have a sweet tooth?

Swanepoel: I have a sweet tooth, for sure. I have a sweet tooth and a salty tooth. You need the salty to enjoy the sweet and then you can go back to the salty. I love Italian food. Like a creamy carbonara.

Stylish: Wow! So would you rather: air conditioner or no air conditioner?

Swanepoel: No air conditioner! I didn’t grow up with air conditioning. I love the humidity, plus it’s good for the skin and the hair and everything. But my fiancé and his family, because it’s so hot where he grew up in Brazil, he likes to make it like a fridge – it’s a cultural thing.

Stylish: What are some of your other summer beauty musts?

Swanepoel: Sunscreen, obviously! It’s all about the tan, everyone looks better with a tan, but I do a little bit of that St. Tropez [sunless tanner].

Stylish: It makes you feel like you’re on a little beach vacation, even in the city. And how about makeup?

Swanepoel: What I really love lately that I want to try, I haven’t mastered it yet, is the little fake freckles. It looks really cute. You use a thin brush with brown matte eyeshadow and you kind of pat it on. I think it looks really good and really summery.